Fans think Chappell Roan 'predicted' her 2025 Grammys win back in 2012

Chappell Roan hit a major music milestone at the 2025 Grammy Award, when she took home Best New Artist.

It's no surprise either - she's experienced a rise to the top like no other over the last 12 months, with hit songs including 'Good Luck, Babe!' and 'Pink Pony Club' climbing the charts. 'Hot To Go' even made a splash in 2024, despite being released over a year earlier.

She used her acceptance speech to read from a diary, calling on music executives and labels to treat up-and-coming artists better.

“I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor,” she began.

Getty

“When I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and could not afford health insurance. It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system, and so dehumanized to not have health [insurance]."

She added: "If my label would have prioritized artists’ health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to. So record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a liveable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

But despite being a 'new' artist - it would seem this moment has been a long time coming - because fans think Roan, now 26, predicted her Grammy win in 2012, when she was just 13 years old.

In the full clip, which can be seen on YouTube, Roan plays piano and sings 'True Colors' by Cyndi Lauper.

A clip has resurfaced of Roan winning Springfield's Got Talent, a local talent contest, clutching a giant cheque for $1,012.

Except it wasn't her talent that caught attention - but how she spoke of her dreams for the future.

"I want to win a Grammy, so that's my goal", she tells the crowd, who giggle in response.

She adds: "I'm going to do whatever it takes to get it."

Fans wrote in response to the clip going viral following her win: "The crowd brushed her dreams and goals aside with those little 'awww's' and the laughing….i bet they are so embarrassed now."

Another added: "The way she was so hesitant to say it too. omg my heart, i’m so happy for her."

It's fair to say this is just the start for the latest pop icon.

Why not read...

Bianca Censori’s Grammys 'nude outfit' sparks concern amid claims she and Kanye West were 'kicked out'

The best Grammys memes that defined the night

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.