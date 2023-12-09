Alex Jones claims that Biden walks around the White House naked

Tucker Carlson welcomed hugely controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones onto his Twitter/X show, and it was just as unhinged as you’d expect.

It’s the first time he’s back in the news since it was ruled that the Infowars host cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims, who sued him over his conspiracy theories that the shooting was a hoax.

Now, he’s come out with new comments about Joe Biden.

Speaking during the 90 minute interview, Jones claimed that the president walks about the White House naked.

He also claimed that Biden attacked a dog. Rather than question Jones’s claims, Tucker added: “Attacking a dog, what a pig he is.”

Speaking about his ‘source’ of the dog story, Jones said it was from Secret Service contacts “and by people who, let’s just say, work with him and I’m gonna leave it at that.”

He later said: “[Biden] wanders around... naked in the White House in the middle of the night, doesn’t know who he is.”

Right…

The InfoWars host was previously ordered to pay $1.5bn in damages to relatives of the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting after he insisted the December 2012 massacre, in which 26 people were murdered, was all a “hoax”.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, but U.S. District Judge Christopher Lopez of Houston ruled that the protections do not apply over findings of "wilful and malicious" conduct.

"The families are pleased with the Court's ruling that Jones' malicious conduct will find no safe harbour in the bankruptcy court," said Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families. "As a result, Jones will continue to be accountable for his actions not the future regardless of his claimed bankruptcy."

