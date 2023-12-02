Tucker Carlson breaks silence on Fox News sacking and show cancellation

Sacked Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson has shed more light on the circumstances surrounding his departure from the news channel in April, in an episode of the All-In Podcast released on Friday.

As a reminder, Fox News put out a statement earlier this year in which they confirmed his last programme was on 21 April and thanked him “for his service as a host and prior to that as a contributor”.

His initial response to getting the boot didn’t really elaborate on the situation or explain his exit, as instead he noted how nice some people can be “when you step outside the noise for a few days”.

Carlson continued: “The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant.

“They mean nothing. In five years we won’t even remember we heard them – trust me, as somebody who participated.

“The undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all.

Rounding off the short video, the presenter said: “Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some, and that’s enough.

“As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

He went on to set up a new show on Twitter/X in June, and since then he’s made headlines with interviews with former US president Donald Trump and controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.

Now, when asked directly about the reasons behind his sacking, Carlson claimed “I don’t know why I was fired”.

He added: “It kind of isn’t an Agatha Christie story where there’s so many suspects, you know what I mean? I don’t know, I was never told, I can only speculate.

“There are a lot of different things going on, I had a lot of opinions that were uncomfortable with people who might have influenced my show getting cancelled, so I really don’t know.

“It’s never exactly clear why things happen the way they do, but I was not shocked by it. I mean, I was shocked by it in the short-term, cause I wasn’t expecting to have my show cancelled that morning, but I was not shocked at all.

“When I thought about it for a minute, I expected that. You can’t give the finger to everybody and persist in a corporate job.”

Carlson also said there were “no hard feelings” and that he “can’t whine about it”.

