Alex Murdaugh juror dismissed but won't leave without her eggs

The juror is out.

One of the jurors on Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial was dismissed on Thursday after the judge learnt she had been speaking about the case to some of her friends.

Before the defense’s closing arguments, Judge Clifton Newman announced he had received three complaints indicating the juror had “improper conversations with parties not associated with the case.”

“Through it does not appear that the conversations were that extensive, it did involve the juror offering her opinion regarding evidence received up to that point in the trial,” Judge Newman said.

The juror was to be replaced to “preserve the integrity of the process and in fairness to all the parties.”

However, before the juror was dismissed, she requested to retrieve her belongings from the jury room which included her purse, a water bottle, and a dozen eggs.

“A dozen eggs?” Judge Newman said befuddled which led the courtroom into laughter.

With the price of eggs skyrocketing in some parts of the country, it makes sense why the juror would want to retrieve her dozen eggs.

The juror explained her reason for the eggs saying, “One of the other jurors brought in eggs for everybody from the farm.”

Judge Newman thanked the juror for her service to the jury, saying she had been “attentive” and “performed well” but ultimately had to excuse her for the integrity of the trial.

The Murdaugh trial has been ongoing since 25, January.

The trial concerns the fatal shooting of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, the wife and son Murdaugh, in 2021. Murdaugh is accused of killing the two.

