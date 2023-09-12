American Bully XL dogs could be banned in the UK following a recent attack in Birmingham.

Home secretary Suella Braverman responded saying she was seeking "urgent advice" on whether the breed should be banned after a dog attacked and bit an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham on Saturday, with footage of the incident posted online.

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police are investigating the attack which also left two men who intervened bitten, with injuries to their shoulders and arms.

The incident has sparked a public debate with some suggesting the dogs are dangerous and should not be allowed in the UK, while others have blamed dog owners.



Now, a trainer has appeared on the BBC to defend the controversial breed and made her case while... wearing a dog collar

Jo-Rosie Haffenden said "poor breeding" and wrong "regulations" in the dog industry contributed to some American Bully XL dogs becoming dangerous, with people getting dogs bred for working and sporting purposes as pets.

“I don’t think there's enough education out there for the public about what breeds they should be getting, and what those breeds need,” she said.

It was hard to listen to her case, though, as everyone was pretty distracted by her dog collar:





It takes all sorts to make a world...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.