Americans unhappy with election result are being offered $1 homes in Italy

The recent election result in the US has led some Americans to seek relocation. Now, a small village on the Italian island of Sardinia is offering $1 homes to those who want to make the big move.

This move comes following decades of depopulation in Ollolai and other places within rural Italy, by selling dilapidated houses at a bargain price to attract expats to live in the area.

Ollolai’s population has decreased from 2,250 to 1,300 within the last 100 years as people left the area due to difficult economic times.

Since it was confirmed that President-elect Donald Trump won the recent election, a dedicated website (liveinollolai.com) has been set up to try to attract Americans to move to Ollolai.

“Are you worned (sic) out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities?” the homepage reads. “It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia.”







The "Live in Ollolai" website. www.liveinollolai.com

But why is the village specifically seeking Americans to join their community?

According to Mayor Francesco Columbu, there is one specific reason as he told CNN: "We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all.

"We can’t of course ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure. We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card.”

The mayor also explained why the website was created in the aftermath of the US election.

“Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one US president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country,” he said to the same publication.

“We have specifically created this website now to meet US post-elections relocation needs. The first edition of our digital nomad scheme which launched last year was already solely for Americans.”

Want to know more? Well, there are three tiers of accommodation available for those keen for a change of scenery.

There are free temporary homes for certain digital nomads, or €1 homes that require renovations or if you want ready-to-occupy houses that will cost you up to €100,000 ($105,000).

Columbu detailed how prospective buyers will be guided by a team he has specially set up.

This team will provide private tours of the available properties, help with contractors, builders, and paperwork as well as be a guide through every step of the purchase.

For more information visit the "Live in Ollolai" website.

