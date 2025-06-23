Rich Americans are heading to New Zealand and they're citing the same reason

Rich Americans are heading to New Zealand under a “golden visa” and they’re all citing the same reason – Donald Trump .

Application rules were recently relaxed for New Zealand’s “golden visas” and the country has seen an influx of applications with Americans leading the way.

In February, the coalition government of New Zealand loosened the requirements needed to obtain an Active Investor Plus visa, which is nicknamed the golden visa , with the rules coming into place from April.

The changes include lowering the investment threshold, removing a requirement to know the English language and reducing the amount of time the applicant has to spend in the country to achieve residency from three years to three weeks.

It offers residency to wealthy foreigners in the hopes that they will help boost their country’s economy.

Before the changes in the rules, the visa got 116 applications in two and a half years.

Now, with the loosening restrictions, there have been 189 applications (representing 609 people) since April, according to Immigration New Zealand.

Almost half of the applicants come from the US and represent 85 of the applications. They are followed by investors from China, with 26 applications, and Hong Kong, with 24.

The remaining applicants are from countries across Europe and Asia.

“Nearly everyone who is applying is applying because of the changes they’re seeing under the Trump administration,” Stuart Nash, a former Labour party minister said.

He added: “We are seeing more people looking for a safe haven than a tax haven – and that’s what we have got here in New Zealand.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Trump ‘s leadership has sparked a wave of interest in New Zealand from disgruntled Americans.

The immigration website received a 2,500 per cent increase in traffic after Trump won the 2016 presidential election. And, after the supreme court repealed abortion rights, site visits quadrupled. The property market in New Zealand also experienced a surge in interest from the US after Trump’s 2024 election win.

