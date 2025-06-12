Donald Trump ridiculed as plans for his $5m gold card simply don't add up

Donald Trump is being ridiculed as his claims about the financial potential of his $5 million gold card visas are being debunked.

Earlier this year, president Trump announced his administration’s plans to “sell” US Gold Cards (essentially visas) that will enable wealthy people to live and work in America for $5 million, and they're about to go on sale.

Trump said the people they are aiming to bring into the country will “be wealthy and they’ll be successful and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people.

“And we think it’s going to be extremely successful and never been done before.”

Speaking to the press, Trump claimed: “If we sell 10 million [Gold Card visas for $5m], which is possible ... that’s $50 trillion.”

While that figure may be sound in theory, it was quickly pointed out that, outside of the US, there are only approximately 2 million people with a net worth of more than $5 million.

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein explained: “THEREFORE, it is IMPOSSIBLE to sell $5 million visas to 10 MILLION people.”

“The math ain’t mathing,” someone wrote.

And that wasn’t the only flaw that some people could see.

“Anybody who can drop $5m on anything and lives outside the US is not gonna be looking to migrate here I guarantee most people who got that type of money really looking to get tf out this country instead of in,” someone argued.

Trump himself admitted that he would be open to selling the visas to Russian oligarchs, saying, “Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people.”

Elsewhere, the US president has been getting his facts wrong, claiming that the European Union was set up “to screw the United States” and having to be fact-checked in real time by France’s president President Emmanuel Macron.

