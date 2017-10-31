An ancient city has been discovered in the middle of the ocean

Ancient ruins in the middle of the Pacific ocean could be the remnants of a legendary race or dare we say....Atlantis.

Clips from the Science Channel series What on Earth? reveal images of a mysterious location just off the coast of the tiny nation of Micronesia.

The remote island of Pohnpei is home to the archaeological site of Nan Madol, yet very little is known about the area and the ruins that reside there.

The city appears to be sit on top of a lagoon and consists of a series of canals and large stone walls.

Studies published by Research Gate show that the complex could date back to the first or second century AD but little has still yet to be verified about Nan Madol.

Images of the site can still clearly be seen via Google Earth.

Via: Google Earth (Google Earth)

Last year, FOX News published a report stating that the site could date back to around 1180.

This was after a team of researchers lead by Mark McCoy of the Southern Methodist University in Texas analysed findings on the island.

McCoy is quoted by FOX News as saying:

It now looks like Nan Madol represents a first in Pacific Island history. The tomb of the first chiefs of Pohnpei is a century older than similar monumental burials of leaders on other islands. To me, in its prime, Nan Madol was a capital. It was the seat of political power, the centre of the most important religious rituals, and the place where the former chiefs of the island were laid to rest.

