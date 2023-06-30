Andrew Tate welcomes Nigel Farage to the 'club' after being 'forced out of the UK'

Andrew Tate has welcomed former UKIP and Brexit Party politician Nigel Farage to 'the club' after the GB News host claimed that he was being forced out of the UK by banks.

Farage shared a six-minute monologue on Thursday claiming that he is facing "serious political persecution" after his unnamed bank closed his accounts two months ago for an apparant "commercial decision."

The 59-year-old added that similar things had happened to his family and his political colleagues and he was now contemplating leaving the country and is planning his "next steps."

He added: "I won’t really be able to exist or function in a modern 21st century Britain,” Farage said. “‘I’m beginning to think that perhaps life in the United Kingdom is now becoming completely unliveable because of the levels of prejudice against me.”

In response, Tate, the outspoken British-American influencer currently facing charges of rape and human trafficking in Romania said: "Welcome to the club."

Tate was arrested in late December 2022 and has been under house arrest with his brother Tristan and two other associates ever since.

Earlier this month, Tate and the three other men were officially charged by the Romanian authorities for the aforementioned offenses as well as organised crime for the specific exploitation of women.

Tate has strongly denied all the charges against him.

