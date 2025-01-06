We're less than a week into 2025 and Andrew Tate has announced he's thinking about entering UK politics - but social media users quickly highlighted an obvious error with his statement.

The controversial British-American influencer - alongside his brother Tristan - faces criminal allegations in Romania, of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

After these legal proceedings are done, the brothers are set to be extradited to the UK where they have additional allegations of rape and human trafficking. Both brothers deny all of these allegations.

Elsewhere, a UK court ruled last month that British police can seize nearly £2.7M ($3.4 million) from the Tate brothers over unpaid tax, as per Reuters.

Despite all this going on, Tate took to X, formerly Twitter on Sunday (January 5), where he shared an "Ultra serious post" about the possibility of him entering UK politics and asked his 10.5M followers:

"Should I enter politics and run for Prime Minister of the UK?" and created a poll with two options to vote, either "YES. SAVE BRITAN [sic]" or "No."

At the time of writing, the post has 1.5m views and over 182,000 users have voted in the poll which has six hours left.





Social media users quickly pointed out the glaring mistake, as Tate misspelt "Britain"...

Political commentator Marina Purkiss wrote: "Andrew Tate announces he wants to 'run' for British PM... And misspells Britain Good morning everyone!"





While another highlighted Tate's spelling error.





"Ultra serious post. I’d probably want to spell the name of the country right if I was to represent it," someone else added.





An X, formerly Twitter user responded: "Just when I thought things couldn’t get any stupider."





Others also highlighted that you cannot just simply run to be UK Prime Minister, you need to win a local election and become an MP and also be a leader of a political party to become PM.













Meanwhile, Andrew Tate's online university suffers a mass data breach of 800,000 users after hack.

