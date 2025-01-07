If Elon Musk wading into UK politics wasn’t bad enough, controversial influencer Andrew Tate has set up his own political party as he considers becoming prime minister and called it ‘Bruv’ (we wish we were joking).

Short for Britain Restoring Underlying Values, Tate – who lives in Romania – said his party will “restore the once Great Britain” and resign as party leader if his policies haven’t been enacted within 45 days (in the unlikely event he even rises to power, given he’ll need at least 326 MPs).

What are Bruv’s policy positions?

In a thread detailing key policies, Tate shared graphics which explained Bruv will have the Royal Navy patrol British waters, a new TV channel called ‘BBC Punishment’ which will be a “24/7 live broadcast of knife crime offenders serving solitary confinement”, and ban “LGBTQ+ propaganda” from schools.

And if you think this sounds extreme, you’re not alone, as even Twitter/X thought so and temporarily banned the party’s account for an unexplained reason.

Sharing a screenshot from another account which showed the account as “suspended”, Tate wrote on the social media platform on Monday: “Hello @elonmusk. The account was new and gaining incredible traction. It broke zero rules or guidelines.

“I have excitedly been contacted by leading figures in the UK establishment today, serious change is coming, the people are ready for a fresh face in UK politics.

“Only tweeting you to check if this was some sort of mistake?”

It turns out it was, as hours later Musk replied to say he was “not sure why it was suspended” but that the issue “seems to be fixed now”:

Tate thanked Musk by writing “thanks bruv” and said it was “onwards with the mission”.

He’s also supported Trump’s remarks about Greenland, saying that as “unofficial prime minister of the United Kingdom I whole heartedly [sic] support Greenland’s annexation into the American empire”.

Tate added he has sent a “diplomatic cable” to Denmark and said: “Fighting America is insanity. You’re cooked bruv. Give it up.”

Because of course, that’s the true language of diplomacy and statesmanship (not).

