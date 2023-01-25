What has Andrew Tate said since he was arrested?

It’s been almost a month since Andrew Tate was first arrested in Romania, and he’s had an awful lot to say for himself in that time.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation. He was detained in Romania on Thursday 29 December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, prosecutors said.



It was then announced that the controversial influencer and his brother Tristan are to be detained in Romania until 27 February following a court ruling.

While the investigation into them is ongoing, Tate has been keeping his followers up to date via Twitter.

He also appeared briefly in front of the cameras and made his first public comments on Wednesday (January 25).

Here’s everything he’s said so far:

December 30:

Tate made the first reference to “the Matrix”, writing: “The Matrix sent their agents.”

December 31:

He added the next day: “God is on our side, so the Matrix will not win.”

What exactly the matrix is, people aren’t quite sure. In fact, his own lawyer doesn’t seem to understand the concept.

January 5

He later posted a poll, posing the question: “Do you believe Andrew Tate is totally innocent?”

The options were “Innocent, Matrix attack” and “I believe the media”.

January 8

He then wrote: “The Matrix has attacked me.

“But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea.

“Hard to Kill.”

“It seems every generation's great revolutionaries suffer from unfair imprisonment,” he wrote on the same day.

January 9

Posting a quote from the Quran, he wrote: "Truth has come and falsehood has vanished. Falsehood is surely bound to vanish."

January 11

Tate used some of his time after being arrested to lay into Logan Paul.

YouTuber and Inpaulsive podcast host Paul took to Twitter, writing: "the matrix is real. pray you never become its target".

There is no evidence to suggest it was aimed at Tate, but he didn’t let that stop him.

He took offence to Paul's tweet by directly responding: "You are the Matrix / You are an Agent / But the Matrix is cracking / And now you will pay the price."

January 14

Addressing his followers, Tate wrote: “Anyone who believes I'm a human trafficker is genuinely a moron.

“Anyone smart enough to understand the American System is unfair would be mind blown by the injustice of the Romanian System.”

January 15

“Anyone who believes I am a human trafficker may as well go and take their 10th vaccine,” he later wrote.

“There are 0 victims, 0 proof of any crime in our case file.

“They have arrested me to ‘look’ for evidence,

“Which they will not find because it doesn't exist.”

January 19

He wrote in another lengthy post: “Solitary confinement provides the perfect environment to meditate and hone my dragon fist.



“Once they fail to kill me,

“I will emerge.

“Perpetrators beware.

“I'm in detention as they "look" for evidence.

“Evidence they will never find because we are not guilty.

“They have and will continue to ignore and throw away any and all testimony or hard evidence we are innocent.

“My case isn't about the truth.

“This is about Politics.”

January 22

He wrote: “In the darkened silence of solitary confinement there is almost no noise.

“Pray for me,

“I can hear you.”

January 23

Referencing ‘the Matrix’ again, Tate wrote: “The Matrix tries to convince you helping your parents is a bad thing.

“The Matrix attacked me because The Real World teaches you what it doesn't want you to know."

January 24

On January 24, he shared a video featuring former MEP Norica Nicolai who “believes that someone has given an order to make The Tate Brothers disappear”.

Tate wrote: “My case is a political operation designed to degrade my influence.

“Throughout history, unjust imprisonment has been used to silence empowering people.

“The game hasn't changed.”

On the same day, he wrote a poem to his followers, saying: “They are trying to break me.

“Thrown inside a cell without light.

“Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night.

“When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful.

“They try to pour hatred into my heart.

“They see I will never break and respect my resolve.

“Please and Thank You stick with me at all times.

“Such is the Way of Wudan.”

January 25

Tate spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday, appearing briefly before cameras and saying that there was no justice in Romania. He also claimed that the case file against him in a criminal investigation for alleged human trafficking and rape was empty.



“They know we have done nothing wrong,” Tate told reporters as he was brought in for further questioning by anti-organised crime prosecutors, the first comments made to the media since his arrest. “This file is completely empty. Of course it’s unjust, there is no justice in Romania unfortunately.”

Asked whether he has hurt women, Tate said: “Of course not.”

“There is no evidence against me,” Tristan Tate told reporters on Wednesday. “The authorities are planning to steal my cars and steal my money. That is why I am in jail.”

On Twitter the same day, he wrote: “There is no light without dark.”

