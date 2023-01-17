Even Andrew Tate's lawyer is baffled by his comments about 'The Matrix'

Andrew Tate left a lot of people confused with his comments about “The Matrix” following his recent arrest, and it turns out even his lawyer doesn’t fully understand him.

The controversial influencer sent a cryptic tweet when he and his brother Tristan Tate were in custody in Romania after they were detained under human trafficking and rape charges.

The tweet read: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

Elon Musk was among the people to mock Tate for it, while Logan Paul also posted a message about “The Matrix”.

Matthew Moore of Nexus spoke to Tate’s lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, about the Matrix comments, who said that he ‘didn’t know’ the meaning behind the comments – and then denied that he believed the same thing as Tate after having it explained to him.





“I also don’t know. I heard the story of The Matrix, but I don’t know," Vidineac said. "I have a serious profession and I didn’t ask my client about this Matrix story, because I think that is something on media platforms or internet platforms. I don’t know about this story with [the] Matrix."

Moore explained: “He thinks there is a global system that includes big tech and governments and so on that is trying to control and inhibit the way pretty much everyone lives and that he has been targeted by them.

“Some people might even call it the ‘deep state’ if you like… he has been targeted by them because he is trying to ‘emancipate young men’. Do you believe that as his lawyer?”

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained under human trafficking and rape charges Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty

Vidineac replied: “I don’t believe that… I think that if you are talking about my client’s beliefs, you should ask him at the proper time about this matter. This matter it doesn’t have to do anything with my activity as [his] lawyer.”

Meanwhile, Tate’s bodyguard has claimed that his boss believed “somebody wanted to hurt him”.

In an interview with BBC, Bogdan Stancu said Tate’s behaviour was “something similar” to paranoia but the influencer did not know where the threat was coming from.

“I would not say ‘paranoid’ but something similar maybe. He wanted to have a normal life and couldn’t - maybe it’s normal to be a little bit more paranoid,” Stancu told the news outlet.

