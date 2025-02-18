A lost anglerfish with a sad ending has captured the hearts of TikTok, leaving viewers emotional, and even sparked discussions about the symbolic meaning and theories behind her fate.

On 26 January, researchers in Tenerife came across the rare sight of the "sea devil" slowly floating to the surface of the ocean. This fish species is usually found in the deep ocean, thriving in the dark waters between 650 and 6,500 feet below the surface. With its eerie, glowing lure and menacing teeth, this fish is a master of the deep, using its light to draw in unsuspecting prey from the darkness.

Marine wildlife photographer David Jara Bogunyà with the NGO Condrik Tenerife described the sighting as a "dream come true," adding: "When I was a kid, I had a book with some deep-sea creatures, and I loved the illustrations. They were crazy to me. The animals didn’t look real."





As cited in the New York Times, Condrik Tenerife confirmed to local Spanish outlet Marca that the anglerfish sadly died. They suggested the fish was already injured and didn't survive.

The news drove emotional TikTokers to the platform with heartfelt tributes and theories – some even racking up views in the millions.

One TikTok user used AI to create a Finding Nemo-style animation that garnered a staggering 14 million views.

@leigh44401 ‼️‼️ TRIGGER WARNING‼️‼️‼️AI TECHNOLOGY 🤖 💜🐟🐠 She followed the light until the end 🥺 #anglerfish #devilfish #petloss #fyp





Meanwhile, another user shared a poetic interpretation and received almost two million views.

"She came as a warning, as a revelation, as a prophecy," claimed TikToker @bellainter. And if this found you, then this message is from your spirit team... She broke through the limits of her own world... some truths are too powerful to stay buried.

"Now we are witnessing the same moment in history. The deep is rising. The hidden is coming to light. From too long the world has been ruled from the shadows,

Also urged that "revelations, change [and] awakening" were coming.

@bellainter The anglerfish didn’t rise for nothing. She came as a warning, a revelation, a prophecy. A deep-sea creature built for the abyss surfaced against all odds—what does it mean for us? The hidden is coming to light. Are you ready? #Anglerfish #spiritualawakening #Prophecy #spirituality #spiritual





A third person shared two cartoon images suggesting the anglerfish's last dying wish was to see the light.

The posts across social media left viewers "bawling their eyes out," as another quipped: "It’s really upsetting that people keep calling the anglerfish ugly. She was just a girl who wanted to see the sun."

