Anna Wintour laughs off fake Met Gala myth

One of the most anticipated nights in fashion and entertainment is upon us once again, as the Met Gala returns to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This annual spectacle isn’t just a red carpet event - it’s a high-wattage celebration of style, celebrity, and the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition.

Last year's dreamy theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, turned heads and sparked conversation. Now, the 2025 edition is ready to make its mark with Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The dress code? “Tailored for you," with the Met describing it as “purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation.”

But amid all the prep, fittings, and fashion forecasts, one long-standing rumour has resurfaced - and Anna Wintour isn’t having it.

Appearing on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan, the 75-year-old fashion icon was asked whether it’s true she insists on approving every celebrity outfit before it hits the red carpet.

"No," the 75-year-old laughed in response. "Many call and ask our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea."

So while Wintour may be the queen of the Met Gala, it seems she’s not the gatekeeper of every gown and tux. As always, fashion’s biggest night promises surprises, statements - and a few myths, gently laughed away.

