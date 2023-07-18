YouTuber Annabelle Ham dies suddenly aged 22

YouTuber Annabelle Ham has died suddenly at the age of 22 leaving fans and followers in a state of shock.

The influencer had a large following across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and was documenting her life with vlogs and pictures as she studied at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

News of her untimely death was shared in a Facebook post by the fraternity group Alpha Omicron Pi.

The statement read: “Alpha Omicron Pi is mourning the loss of Annabelle Ham, Beta Zeta (Kennesaw State U), who passed away on July 15, 2023. Annabelle lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her.

“Our sisterhood is completely heartbroken for the Ham family and for a beautiful life tragically cut short.”

The cause of Ham’s death has not been made public, but fans across her social media platforms are united in their shock and sadness at the news.





Ham’s most recent Instagram post was shared just under a week before her untimely passing, and many have commented on it with their condolences.

One fan commented: “Rest in peace angel. You made an impact in so many lives, including mine. I loved watching your videos, they always brightened my days.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace sweet angel- the impact you’ve had on my life is immense.”

“Rest in peace Annabelle <3 You seemed like such a bright spirit, you will be missed,” wrote someone else.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.