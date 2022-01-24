Robert F Kennedy Jr has been slammed after likening vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

While speaking at an anti-vaxx rally in Washington DC yesterday, Kennedy ranted about Bill Gates and 5G and said: "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did."

During the bizarre rant, Kennedy said “mechanisms” are being put in place so “none of us can run and none of us can hide”. Kennedy rambled: “Bill Gates said his 65,000 satellites alone will be able to look at every square inch of the planet 24 hours a day. They’re putting in 5G to harvest our data and control our behaviour.”

A clip of Kennedy’s speech was shared on Twitter where it quickly received over two million views and was widely condemned.

The Auschwitz Memorial responded to the video, writing: “Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany - including children like Anne Frank - in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay.”





























Holocaust survivor Lucy Lipiner also responded, writing: “Robert Kennedy Jr. is so ignorant. I’m speechless.”

The rally was also attended by controversial doctor Robert Malone, and TV producer Del Bigtree, CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network, The Independent reports.