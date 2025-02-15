Elon Musk has allegedly fathered his 13th child, according to the right-wing influencer who has released a statement claiming so.

Ashley St Clair took to X last night (14 February), revealing she had been raising the billionaire's baby after giving birth five months ago, and felt pressured to come forward and share her identity after press intrusion.

St Clair is best-known for being a conservative commentator and long-time write at Babylon Bee, a right-wing version of The Onion.

She also stepped down as a 'brand ambassador' for conservative youth organization Turning Point USA in 2019 after posing for a photo with white nationalists.





St Clair and Musk have exchanged a number of flirty tweets in the past, including Musk responding to one about the 26-year-old coming off birth control.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father", she wrote in a statement.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

While Musk hasn't publicly acknowledged the statement or released one of his own, he did cryptically respond to a tweet with a crying-laughing emoji just two hours later, suggesting that "making another baby" was a "side quest" for him.

Elon Musk shares 12 other children including three with singer, Grimes, as well as multiple with Justine Wilson, and with Shivon Zilis, an executive at one of his companies.

Just last week, his four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii (also known as X), joined him at the Oval Office for a meeting with Donald Trump.

Indy100 has reached out to Elon Musk's representatives for comment.





