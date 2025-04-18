Elon Musk has issued a single response to Ashley St Clair's interview with the Wall Street Journal about their baby, Romulus.

In the interview, the baby's name was finally revealed seven months after his birth, and St Clair divulged a number of "demands" she alleges the Tesla billionaire had for her in the lead-up to welcoming him.

The duo have had a turbulent relationship over the last few months, with the MAGA influencer announcing the child's birth on Valentine's Day 2025 - and Musk subsequently not acknowledging it online.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father", she wrote in a statement.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

Elon Musk offered Ashley St Clair staggering amount to keep baby secret as name is revealed Getty/Ashley St Clair

"I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

The 26-year-old has since put out a number of public posts slamming Musk's parenting, and is now filing for sole custody of Romulus.

However, things were only set to get even messier when this week, St Clair, who has previously shunned mainstream media, sat down with The Wall Street Journal, and listed off a number of "demands" she says the father of her child had for her.

Firstly, she claimed that Musk's right-hand man had offered her $15 million plus $100,000 per month to keep the paternity of Romulus a secret until he turned 21 - which she declined.

She also says that Musk wanted her to have a c-section birth so that the baby would "have a bigger brain" - something which she also went on to refuse.

The article also revealed the results of Musk's paternity test in the case. According to a report from Labcorp, Musk's "Probability of Paternity" was 99.9999%.

It would appear the SpaceX founder has read the article too - as he had one response to the claims, summed up in a post on X.





"TMZ>>WSJ", he wrote on the platform, poking fun that he'd prefer to read tabloid gossip.

Elon Musk shares 13 other children including three with singer, Grimes, as well as multiple with Justine Wilson, and with Shivon Zilis, an executive at one of his companies.

