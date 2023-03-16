Banksy's latest piece of art is already in pieces.

In a post to Instagram, the elusive artist shared a photo to confirm he painted a silhouette of a boy opening a pair of corrugated iron curtains, with a cat silhouette beside him.

The location of the Banksy's latest design was on a bricked-up window of an abandoned farmhouse in Kent, southeast England.

“Morning Is Broken," was the name of the artwork, with the last word reflecting it's fate as construction workers accidentally destroyed the piece.

The third image in Banksy's post showing the demolition work with a digger turning the art into rubble, as the scene shows a skip and a pile of brick rubble on the ground while a workman looks on.

Kitewood own the site which is earmarked for 67 new homes, and demolition work started on Tuesday, KentOnline reported.

As you can imagine, builders working at the site "felt sick" when they found out they had destroyed an piece of art from one of the biggest artist in the world.

“We had no idea it was a Banksy. It made me feel sick realizing it was a Banksy — we were gutted," one of the contractors, George Caudwell told the same publication.



"The landowner watched us do it and didn’t know either.”

The skip company told the PA news agency that the bin which appears in one of the photographs was at a property in Herne Bay and the firm’s only involvement in the project was in providing the bin.

Elsewhere, artwork Banksy created called "Valentine’s Day Mascara," that appeared in Margate last month has been permanently relocated to the town’s Dreamland theme park.

It depicts a 1950s housewife caricature with a swollen eye and a missing tooth pushing her partner into a chest freezer.

