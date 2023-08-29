A man who went viral after being mistakenly interviewed by the BBC more than 17 years ago has said he will take the broadcaster to court over a lack of royalties from the clip.

Guy Goma was interviewed by Karen Bowerman in 2006 after staff confused him with an IT journalist called Guy Kewney who had been booked to speak on the subject of trademark rights and the music industry.

He had actually come to the BBC for a job interview as a data cleanser.

Goma answered Bowerman's questions commenting on people "downloading [music] through the internet" and looked shocked and it was very funny, with the clip garnering more than five million views on the BBC News YouTube channel, however Goma has claimed in a podcast that he has not received any royalties from the interview mix-up.

Speaking on a podcast series called Accidental Celebrities, Goma said he was "going to go" to court against the BBC because of the "money they made from [the interview]" and that he had not received "a single penny".

He claimed he had contacted the corporation but it "didn't answer" him.

Podcast hosts Josh Pieters and Archie Manners said his lack of compensation was "incredibly unfair" since his image and the clip had been seen worldwide.

Goma said: "They have been using it for nearly 20 years with no penny to me.

"When I see that they are paying people millions here and there, that clip made them richer."

Elaborating on the interview which he openly admitted on air at the time as a "big surprise", Mr Goma revealed how before the ordeal he was offered make up, which he was baffled by.

Goma said he told the BBC that it had the "wrong person" following the interview but that the corporation did not "say a single thing for a week".

He added that he was considering writing a book, called Wrong Guy.

What an icon.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.