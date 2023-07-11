Everything we know so far about the BBC presenter scandal

Just when we thought we’d grasped the facts in the nation’s most talked-about story, a major plot twist landed and upended the whole thing.

We’re talking, of course, about the scandal rocking the BBC, involving one of its most high-profile presenters.

TheSun first reported on Friday that a household name had paid a 17-year-old £35,000 for sexually explicit photos, sparking a feeding frenzy across social media.

And yet, on Monday night, the young person at the heart of the controversy (who is now 20) had their say in the matter – and they insisted the presenter had done nothing wrong.

So what’s actually going on now? And will we ever find out who the TV star is?

Here’s a breakdown of the jaw-dropping developments so far.

What were the original claims?

The mother of the young person at the centre of all this told The Sun that she’d seen a picture on her child’s phone showing the presenter sitting in his underwear, apparently waiting for her child to “perform” for him.

She said she’d also seen evidence, through bank statements, that the TV host had been funnelling money to the teenager, which they were using to fund an addiction to crack cocaine.

The mum said she’d complained to the BBC about the presenter’s relationship with her child back in May, but said the corporation had all but ignored her and kept the star on air.

Her alleged frustration with their response drove her to contact the tabloid, she said.

So far, neither the 20-year-old nor the presenter have been identified.

What went down on Monday evening?

There was an audible gasp across the BBC newsroom when the 6pm bulletin revealed a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of the young person, The Timesreports.

The letter, which was received just minutes before the news broadcast, stated that “nothing inappropriate or unlawful” had taken place between the now-20-year-old and the presenter.

“For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are ‘rubbish’,” it read.

The lawyer also told the corporation that the young person contacted The Sun on Friday evening, before it published its article, and said their mother's claims were “totally wrong” and that there was “no truth” to what she said.

The legal representative claimed in the letter that the mother and the young person are estranged, and branded The Sun’s front page story “inappropriate”.

BBC News clarified that it did not know the 20-year-old’s identity and had not spoken with them directly.

It said it had also not seen the alleged dossier of evidence that The Sun claims was handed to the BBC over the weekend, The Times reports.

Fiona Bruce delivered the jaw-dropping update during the BBC's 6pm news bulletin BBC News

How have The Sun and the young person's mum responded?

Both the paper and the young person’s mother are standing by those original allegations.

A spokesperson for The Sun said: “We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child. Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC.

“We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It’s now for the BBC to properly investigate.”

The mother and stepfather of the young person also doubled down, telling The Sun: “It is sad but we stand by our account and we hope they get the help they need. We did this to help.”

They then suggested that the presenter had “got into” their child’s “head” and questioned how the 20-year-old could afford a lawyer.

What do we know about the presenter?

The presenter has not yet been named.

The man at the centre of the scandal has reportedly been pushing back against the BBC’s efforts to get him to make a statement, but fellow presenters are getting fed up.

One star reportedly said the situation was getting “ridiculous”.

“It felt like everyone knew who the allegations were about as more and more people named him on the internet,” they told The Times.

Elsewhere, a BBC source said the presenter’s colleagues only became aware of his identity on Saturday.

“At work everyone has been kept out of the loop,” they told the paper. “He is always very nice. A lot of people will be very disappointed and hurt. He has huge respect from very senior people and less senior people. He comes across as an incredibly normal person.”

Meanwhile, a number of MPs are reportedly threatening to use parliamentary privilege to name the man, although one Cabinet minister insisted they wouldn’t be doing so.

Asked about the BBC’s handling of the situation on Tuesday morning, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told LBC: “We don’t know enough of the facts to be able to start pointing too many fingers yet at the process.”

Stride added: “And until we know all the facts, and we won’t know I think until this whole matter is concluded, I think it would be wrong to prejudge things and jump to conclusions that people should be named or otherwise.”

In terms of how the presenter himself has acted in response to the allegations, all we know is that he’s alleged to have made “panicked” calls to the young person following the explosive claims, asking “What have you done?”, and pleading with them to tell their mother to stop the investigation.

What action is the BBC taking? And are the police investigating?

The presenter has been suspended while the BBC conducts an internal investigation

The corporation said in a statement that it “takes any allegations seriously” and insisted that it has “robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations”.

“This is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts to properly inform appropriate next steps,” it added.

It is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care.”

BBC Director-general Tim Davie is due to face the media on Tuesday for a scheduled briefing following the release of the corporation’s annual report. Although, clearly, the controversy will dominate the agenda.

Meanwhile, the Met police confirmed that, for the time being, it is not formally investigating the allegations, having spoken with BBC representatives on Monday morning.

“Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are assessing the information discussed at the meeting and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed.”

