Trump branded ‘snowflake’ as he crashes out of Meet the Press interview

In the latest moment involving US president Donald Trump which has left social media users stunned, the 79-year-old stormed out of an interview with Meet the Press after he was challenged on his unfounded claims about “rigged” elections in 2020 and California.

After host Kristen Welker said there was “no evidence” of what the Republican was claiming, Trump went on to argue that there is “more evidence than ever presented”.

He fumed: “The elections in this country, we’re like a third-world country. The elections are crooked, and you’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is NBC, and CBS and CNN. You’re one-sided, crooked networks. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough.”

Welker pleaded with Trump to continue the interview, saying that she travelled “all the way to Wisconsin”, but the president called on her to “straighten out” the press because “the country can never be great with a dishonest press”.

The unbelievable scenes have since seen Trump labelled a “snowflake” on social media:

The same term was used by journalist Mehdi Hasan, who said an interview between him and Trump “would last like two minutes tops”:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz asked: “How much longer are we going to tolerate the way Trump speaks to female reporters?”:

The Larry the Cat X account shared a screenshot of Trump from the interview with a quote from children’s author Roald Dahl:

Mary L. Trump, the president’s niece, called on other journalists to “pile on” the politician, adding that he “won’t be able to handle it”:

Former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz quoted Trump’s own words back at him by writing: “Very stable genius”:

The press office of California governor Gavin Newsom said it was “the most severe case of California Derangement Syndrome we’ve ever seen”:

“Always weird to me that conservatives act like he’s the toughest man in America when literally a follow up question is enough to make him turn completely beet red and crash out,” commented writer and comedian Mike Drucker:

Author Zito Madu tweeted that Trump is “losing his s***” and yet “he keeps being presented as a sane and normal person”:

Another account wrote: “I really believe if New Yorkers try their damnedest that they can boo him into leaving Madison square garden tomorrow”:

And Democrat content creator Harry Sisson called for him to be removed from office “immediately”:

Trump’s NBC News crashout comes just days after the president’s clash with then CNN reporter Jim Acosta in 2018 resurfaced online.

“CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You’re a rude, terrible person, you shouldn’t be working for CNN … When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people,” Trump said.

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