The White House has hit out at Donald Trump critics after they slammed the president for appearing to fall asleep again in the White House.

The official Rapid Response account lashed out on social media after Trump slumped to one side in his seat in the Oval Office.

Trump was speaking to promote “Beautiful, Clean Coal” when he appeared to doze off.

The Rapid Response replied to one viral post claiming he was asleep writing: “His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumba-- mouth-breathers.”

However, it’s fair to say many people weren’t convinced.

Critics took to social media to claim Trump was “completely passed out asleep”, and also asking how long the US can keep going with a president who appears to doze off in meetings so often.

"Why the gangsta lean? This is Weekend at Bernie's stuff," one wrote.

"Look at this s***

"What in the actual f*** are we doing," another commented.









The Republicans against Trump account wrote: "He now falls asleep at virtually every public event where he’s seated. We can only imagine what happens when the cameras aren’t there.

"The president is clearly unwell.

"25th Amendment now."









"Again what the hell is wrong with the media that they refuse to cover this as a major story. This is getting ridiculous," another added.

"This photo/screenshot will live in infamy," one more added.













It comes just a day after a House representative suggested that Marco Rubio lied to Congress after claiming that he has never seen Donald Trump fall asleep in a meeting – and then he came with receipts.

CNN’s medical analyst also recently sounded the alarm on Trump seemingly falling asleep during the day on a regular basis.

In recent months, it’s arguably been hard to ignore the sheer number of times Trump has appeared to fall asleep while in meetings and at other official presidential events – even appearing to doze off while standing up.

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