Nintendo Direct date 'revealed' by industry insider

A Nintendo Direct date has been shared by someone understood to be a gaming industry insider.

Nintendo Directs are streams hosted by Nintendo to reveal more details about what it's releasing. They usually focus on a number of games releasing across its suite of hardware, including Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch, but can also be specific to one game or movie.

In this case, Jeff Grubb has previously said there may be a Direct happening soon with a number of game announcements.

Now on the latest episode of Last of the Nintendogs podcast, he's narrowed that down and has said a Nintendo Direct is "likely on Tuesday (9 June) morning".

He said time zones can affect announcement timings but claims there will be something on Tuesday morning.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments, with a number revealing what they want to see announced if a Direct happens soon.

One said: "Expect Ocarina of Time Remake here since it launches this holiday."

Another commented: "Nintendo do like their Tuesdays."

"Ace Attorney 7 please!" demanded a third.

A fourth hoped: "Mario, Zelda, Duskbloods."

And a fifth added: "Just give me Fire Emblem man. Hopefully it releases in August and not September."

A Nintendo Direct for June has not been officially confirmed and is speculation at the time of writing.

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