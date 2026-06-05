Donald Trump’s latest appearance in front of the cameras in the Oval Office raised a lot of eyebrows – not least when he slumped to one side and was accused of falling asleep in a public meeting once again.

Not only that, but the president also made unsubstantiated claims about the most recent election.

Trump was speaking to promote “Beautiful, Clean Coal” when he began rambling about the results of the 2024 vote.

“I probably won all 50 states if we had an honest count,” Trump said.

In fact, Trump won 31 states during the 2024 election - and people were quick to disparage the comments on social media.

Congressman Ted Lieu joked: "The Cleveland Browns won all Super Bowls.

"And the Browns will win the next Super Bowl despite trading away their best player."





Another commented: "What’s the point of him still talking about this?

"Not only is the claim false also it’s irrelevant, at the same time he’s undermining so many institutions while looking like a mess on TV and going on insane rants on Truth Social."

"Even his most ardent supporters have to be so tired of this bulls***," another said.

"It’s more than Trump. It’s the Republicans in the room who smile, but let it go. That’s the poison that has been injected into this country’s veins," a user added.

The PatriotTakes account wrote: "Delusional."

In the same meeting, "Not only is the claim false also it’s irrelevant, at the same time he’s undermining so

many institutions while looking like a mess on TV and going on insane rants on Truth

Social."

"Even his most ardent supporters have to be so tired of this bulls***," another said.

"It’s more than Trump. It’s the Republicans in the room who smile, but let it go. That’s

the poison that has been injected into this country’s veins," a user added.

The PatriotTakes account wrote: "Delusional."

Trump is no stranger to making unsubstantiated claims about recent elections. Back in May, it was reported that Trump has reiterated the unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him at least 107 times in the past six months.

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