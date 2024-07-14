BBC reporter reveals ‘shocking’ thing Trump supporter said after shooting

BBC reporter Gary O'Donoghue, who was covering the Donald Trump shooting during his rally in Butler, has revealed a "shocking" comment a supporter said.

On Saturday (13 July), Trump was ushered off stage after becoming the target of an assassination attempt. The gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead. One attendee was killed and two others were injured.

In a clip making the rounds on X/Twitter, reporter O'Donoghue urged viewers to "prepare themselves" for the "shocking" comment he overheard.

"I'm going to say something now which will be shocking, but I think it's worth knowing," he said during the broadcast. "A moment ago, a guy walked past and said: 'They fired first, this is f***ing war.'"

In another snippet, the senior North America correspondent covered the incident while lying on the ground, leaving many viewers baffled.

"It's not ideal but that's the only shelter we have at the moment," he said in the clip.

"He's a brilliant journalist, surely his production team should have covered him here instead of making him lie down on the ground while cars pass in the background and three people walk peacefully," one viewer wrote.

Another added: "Not to play it down, but those people in the background just walking past mess with my perception of this."

Trump has since taken to his Truth Social platform after the shooting.

He wrote: "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.



"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

