The cast set to portray The Beatles in four upcoming biopics directed by Sam Mendes has been announced - and the internet has a lot of feelings about who has been chosen to play the Fab Four...

Sony Pictures announced the news at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that we'll be seeing Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The project is described as "A Four-Film Cinematic Event" with each film focusing on a different band member in what Mendes called a "first binge-able theatrical experience”.

He added that the four films will be released “in proximity” to each other.

"Frankly, we need big cinematic events to get people out of the house," Mendes said, who has been "trying to make a story about The Beatles for years."

However, Beatles fans have a three-year wait on their hands as the films won't be in theatres until April 2028.

Since the news was announced, social media users have been pretty forthcoming with their thoughts on the casting, and many weren't impressed at the A-List lineup, as they believe unknown actors should have been cast in what could've been a breakout role.

"Gonna sound like a hater but this is like the apex of what's wrong with Hollywood casting nowadays. The one time a movie series truly needed unknowns," one person said.

A second person wrote: "Happy April Fools!" with the announcement being made on April 1.









"Graduated with honours from the Twitter school of casting," a third person posted.













A fourth person commented: "They were right, casting agents are literally just looking on Instagram."





"Are The Beatles in the room with us…" Someone responded.





Another person joked: "White boy of the month Avengers with post-credits scene of Timothee Chalamet as young Bob Dylan."





However, there were plenty of people who were happy about the casting announcement and are excited to see the actors play the iconic musicians.

"This is my endgame," one person said.









"I'm SEATED," a second person posted.









A third person wrote: "Even though it seems like we’ve known about this for ages now. I’m stoked that it’s finally official!"





Elsewhere, fans laugh at reported Beatles biopic casting, and everything we know about Final Destination Bloodlines so far.

