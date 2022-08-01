Joseph Quinn jams with Metallica backstage and gets gifted signed guitar

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn stole hearts when his character, Eddie Munson, absolutely smashed a rendition of Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' - and now he's played it with the real band.

Quinn, who said he listened to the song for two years to learn it, joined the rock legends backstage at Lollapalooza, where they even gifted him a signed guitar.

“My kids and I, it’s a bonding experience for us," frontman James Hetfield said of his love for the show.

Since the show, 'Master of Puppets' has re-entered the charts.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.