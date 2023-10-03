13 of the best memes and reactions as bedbugs take over Paris

Paris has been engulfed by an infestation of bedbugs and people are horrified.

Speaking to French TV station LCI on Friday, deputy mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire called the infestation that has led people to stand on the Metro rather than sit down, and post horrifying videos about the critters on TikTok, “widespread.”



“You have to understand that in reality no one is safe, obviously there are risk factors but in reality, you can catch bedbugs anywhere and bring them home,” he said.

And there are even concerns they could come to London, given the Eurostar from Paris to London is a little over two hours and people on social media have claimed they have spotted them on English trains.

Bedbugs can be present in mattresses but also in clothes and luggage and come out at night to feed on human blood. They also often cause psychological distress, sleeping issues, anxiety and depression.

While the pests are not known for carrying diseases, they can cause skin irritation. Those experiencing symptoms from bedbug bites are advised to wash clothing and fabrics at high temperature and contact pest control services to treat their home.

Here's how social media has reacted to the insects:

Grim, grim, grim.

