End of famous Paris 'love lock' bridge as it's changed to glass panels

Paris' Pon des Arts bridge, made famous for being the 'love lock' bridge has had its railings changed - so people can no longer express their love with a lock and key.

Formerly adorned with padlocks covered in the initials of lovers and friends, authorities took them off and discouraged their use back in 2015 after the weight was causing structural damage to the bridge.

Now, after repairing any damage done, plexiglass has been added to the railings, so it's virtually impossible to put anything on them.

