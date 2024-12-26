Beyonce’s Christmas halftime show sends fans into a frenzy with unexpected guest

Beyonce fans were delighted when the star took to the NFL stage for the Christmas Day halftime show, delivering a selection of hits from her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

The performance, streamed live on Netflix, featured a lineup of unexpected guests – but it was one surprise appearance that truly sent viewers into a frenzy.

For the first time since the release of her highly anticipated album in March 2024, Beyonce performed fan favourites 'Texas Hold 'Em', 'Blackbird', 'YA YA', and '16 Carriages'.

The surprise guests included Post Malone, Shaboozey – and none other than, her daughter, Blue Ivy.

At just 12 years old, Blue Ivy recently made waves with her role in Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, where she voices Kiara, the daughter of Simba (played by Donald Glover) and Nala (Beyonce).

Now, Blue Ivy's unexpected cameo in her mother's NFL performance has fans buzzing, with reactions pouring in across social media.

Snippets of the iconic 'Texas Hold 'Em' line dance featuring Blue Ivy soon flooded X/Twitter.

Many revisited the nepo baby debate, with one hailing Blue Ivy "THE exception".

Many more couldn't help but note the crowd's reaction to Beyonce's daughter.





Meanwhile, others joked about spreading the news with their family on Christmas Day.





Other social media users couldn't get over Blue Ivy's impressive moves.









Elsewhere, people simply shared their excitement, hailing the performance "iconic".









The day before the halftime show, Beyonce dropped a trailer with fans noting a humourous nod, or warning, about Netflix's buffering issues in the past. More specifically, the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight back in November.





Beyonce's 2024 Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t her first. In 2013, she took centre stage at the NFL's biggest event and later made a surprise appearance during Coldplay's 2016 halftime performance.

