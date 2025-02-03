Kanye 'Ye' West and Bianca Censori were reportedly escorted out of the Grammy Awards over the weekend following Censori's bold outfit choice.

The 2025 Grammy Awards was certainly one to remember with a whirlwind of talking points that followed. From Sabrina Carpenter's theatric, show-stopping performance, to Beyonce's stunned reaction when she claimed Best Country Album, the night was full of notable moments.

Then, there was the fashion.

People were left scratching their heads over Jaden Smith's bizarre headpiece on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, left people shocked (but not surprised, given the catalogue of bold looks) after dropping her coat to reveal a transparent mini-dress with no underwear.

Inevitably, people flocked to social media to express their confusion. One wrote: "Nah. This is crazy... This isn’t haute couture. This isn’t fashion."

Another added: "Bianca Censori’s outfits, just when you think they can’t get any crazier."

A third chimed in: "I was gonna quote tweet Bianca Censori’s outfit but I don’t want that on my page…What the actual f***. Surely that’s public indecency and warrants arrest????"

Another wrote: "If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked….That is called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME. I never consented to seeing this woman naked and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn’t either. This is really disturbing."

Meanwhile, West opted for an all-black ensemble complete with dark sunglasses.

It comes after rumours the pair were allegedly kicked out, with a source telling The Sun: "Kanye and Bianca were not believed to have been officially invited to the Grammys. They've both since been kicked out."

However, a second source claimed the pair were invited as the rapper was nominated. He reportedly planned on walking the red carpet and leaving.

Censori's outfit wasn't the only major talking point from the star-studded event. The likes of Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter took home some of the most coveted awards of the evening, and there were plenty of inspiring speeches throughout the night.

Indy100 reached out to Kanye 'Ye' West's representative and the Grammys for comment

