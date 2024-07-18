A YouTuber has shared a heartbreaking update following the death of his girlfriend.

Billy LeBlanc is a popular internet personality who has amassed over 200,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In a recent clip, he broke the sad news that his girlfriend Natalie Clark had passed away after they both fell ill from consuming oysters.

"We ate oysters and we both felt sick for a couple of days, and then I woke up and she was gone," he said in a clip shared on his social media on 16 July.



"I spent 12 days in the hospital and eight days in the ICU. I don't remember much of it - I was pretty much out of it most of the time."

Following the unexpected news, he said he is now "trying to figure his life out".

Billy returned to social media with a separate tribute, saying: "I'm sure none of you know but I recently almost died. I was in the hospital for 12 days.

"Unfortunately Natalie didn’t make it and she passed away. I will always remember how we got lost everywhere together. I will always love her and miss her.

"Be safe and hold your loved ones."

In a comment under the post, he clarified: "We both got vibrio vulnificus from raw oysters."

Vibrio vulnificus is described as a "rare but serious bacterial infection" that comes from eating undercooked or uncooked shellfish. In the US, there are said to be around 100 to 200 cases a year.

Billy's posts were soon flooded with tributes for Natalie, with one writing: "I am so sad to hear this Billy. I’m thinking of you & Julian and praying for your peace."

Another penned: "I can’t imagine this happening to you all over again. I’m so sorry for your loss."

Meanwhile, a third added: "I’m so sorry for your loss, you have went through so much over the years. I wish you the best in your recovery and I hope you have a great support system to aid you through this grieving process."

