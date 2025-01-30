'The men queuing to sleep with Bonnie Blue are the real problem' says Olivia Attwood

Former Love Islandstar and documentary presenter Olivia Attwood has lashed out at the men queueing to sleep with OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue as "the real problem".

25-year-old Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours earlier in January.

Attwood, 33, said she "doesn't understand" Blue or her fans and that the men who were queueing up to sleep with her should be seriously questioned.

She fronts the documentary series called Getting Filthy Rich which is about how people make lots of money by selling adult content online.

Speaking on Lorraine, Attwood said: "I like the fact that you turn the coin there because why are we not looking at the men?

"Why do we not talk about the men that buy and consume this content and queue up for these kinds of experiences? Because at the end of the day, they are people's husbands, brothers, sons, colleagues and that is the interesting thing to turn the spotlight on and I think we should pay more attention to that."

Comedian Katherine Ryan also recently hit out at the men who queued up to sleep with Blue on her Telling Everybody Everything podcast, branding them all "losers".

She said: "What is wrong with men? I was transfixed on this queue of men just looking like f***ing idiots in their socks and boxers with their dumb hairy legs just sticking out in this corridor.

"So everyone is calling her a sl**, of course, people love to sl**-shame women.

"And the men aren't even embarrassed at this point, they're like, 'I was Bonnie Blue number 304!' And they're making their own videos, because she's like a celebrity to them."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.