‘Bosh’: Viral TikToker Big John lists lengthy Chinese order at Brits

TikToker Big John, who went viral for sharing his love of Chinese food, took his famous “Bosh” catchphrase to the Brit Awards as he shared his lengthy takeaway order.

Awards show host Jack Whitehall introduced Big John, known on TikTok as BoshTok with more than 401,000 followers, to solve his pet peeve – a lack of food at the Brits.

The TikToker went viral for dishing his huge takeaway order and is best known for shouting the catchphrase “Bosh” in all of his videos, to mark his task as completed.

“One of my pet hates in these awards shows is that there is never enough food to soak up all of the booze,” Whitehall joked.

“Well, not tonight, because I’ve brought with me my very own catering. Yes, Big John’s Bosh Nosh.

“Big John. What have we got on the menu tonight?”

Big John held a large brown box full of foil food containers, as he stood among the celebrities sitting at round tables at London’s O2 arena, before listing his lengthy Chinese takeaway order.

“Don’t worry, Jack, we’ve got special fried rice, chicken chow mein, sweet and sour chicken balls, sweet and sour prawn balls,” Big John, from Romford, Essex, said.

“Sweet and sour chicken Hong Kong style, sweet and sour pork Hong Kong style, shredded chilli beef, beef in black bean (sauce), salt and chilli king prawn, kung po prawn, salt and chilli chicken, barbecue spare ribs, chips, prawn crackers, curry sauce, and don’t forget mini spring rolls – Bosh!”

Whitehall asked him to distribute the takeaway boxes around the tables, and joked that US singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz has “shotgun a set of your sweet and sour prawn balls”.

He was also amused by Big John being at the Brit Awards among the biggest stars in the music industry.

“I love the idea that Big John is in the same room as Sabrina Carpenter right now. Their paths are going to cross, finally,” he joked.

The official Brit Awards account on X also poked fun at the exchange, calling for a collaboration between Carpenter and the TikToker.

“Big John x Sabrina Carpenter collab when?” it posted.

Big John shared a series of pictures of his time at the Brits, including photos with TV presenter Dom Littlewood.