Boy, 13, ‘doing really well’ after brain tumour operated on with new technology

A father has praised medical staff who cared for his teenage son as he underwent surgery for a brain tumour using innovative technology.

The 3D exoscope, which is designed to enhance precision during complex brain surgery and improve outcomes, has been introduced at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it has become the first in Scotland to install the B Braun Aesculap Aeos 3D Robotic Assisted Exoscope, which provides “exceptional” image quality, powerful illumination and enhanced depth perception.

Toby Peart, 13, from Strathpeffer in the Highlands, was one of the first patients to undergo surgery using the system.

Toby has made rapid progress since his surgery last November (Marc Peart/PA)

He began experiencing pins and needles and pain in his left leg in April 2025 and his symptoms became progressively worse over the course of several months.

He had an MRI scan at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness which found he had a brain tumour, and within days he was referred to the Glasgow facility for specialist treatment.

An operation was recommended after further investigations confirmed a tumour measuring about 13–14mm on the right side of his brain, which proved to be non-cancerous, and he underwent surgery in November 2025.

His father Marc said: “It was without question the hardest few weeks of our lives. Toby is a quiet, gentle boy who never complains, so when he told us he was in pain, we knew something wasn’t right.

“Everything happened incredibly quickly. One day we were expecting to wait a couple of weeks for MRI results and the next we were being told that Toby had a brain tumour and needed specialist treatment in Glasgow. It was a huge shock for all of us.”

He and his wife Adie were advised by the surgical teams that post-surgery outcomes could include loss of sight or paralysis.

Just a week after surgery, we were told he was ready to go home. Walking out of the hospital with Toby was an emotional moment and one we'll never forget Marc Peart

When Toby woke from surgery, he initially experienced weakness and paralysis on his left side, but he went on to make rapid progress during his recovery with support from a multidisciplinary team.

Mr Peart said: “When Toby came out of surgery, he couldn’t move his left arm or leg and couldn’t feel anything. At that point, we didn’t know whether that would be permanent or whether things would improve.

“A few days later, I woke up and saw him using his right hand to lift his left hand into the air. He looked at me and said, ‘Dad, quick, look, my fingers are doing finger things.’ It was one of the most remarkable moments of my life.

“Every day he got a little stronger. The care he received was incredible and it was amazing to watch his determination.

“Just a week after surgery, we were told he was ready to go home. Walking out of the hospital with Toby was an emotional moment and one we’ll never forget. We’re so grateful to (neurosurgeon) Mr O’Kane and the entire team who cared for him.

“We know not every family’s journey is the same, but we feel incredibly fortunate. Toby was back at school in January and he’s doing really well.”

The technology has also been designed with the wellbeing of surgeons in mind and enables them to work in a more upright posture as it features a “heads-up” 3D display, unlike traditional microscopes that require prolonged “head-down” positioning.

The device has been installed at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow (NHSGGC/PA)

Roddy O’Kane, consultant neurosurgeon at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “Traditionally, neurosurgery meant working for hours with your eyes fixed to microscope eyepieces.

“This technology allows us to operate upright while gaining views and angles that simply aren’t possible with conventional microscopes.

“For children undergoing brain surgery, that enhanced visualisation can make a real difference.

“The ability to see more clearly and reach more effectively supports safer surgery and, ultimately, better outcomes.”

Emer Campbell, clinical lead and consultant neurosurgeon at the health board, said: “We’re delighted to have this technology in place.

“Beyond the clear benefits for our patients, we’re already seeing how it enhances teamwork, workflow and training in theatre.”