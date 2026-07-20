The beloved characters of Sesame Street have often made headlines whenever they wade into the cultural zeitgeist, as it were, with Elmo previously going viral for tweets about the World Cup, Taylor Swift and mental health.

Now, it’s the turn of Cookie Monster to spark online memes and reactions, as ahead of Spain taking on Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday, he took to X/Twitter to declare: “For every goal today, me going to eat a cookie.”

The only problem, though, was that the full 90 minutes elapsed without a single goal scored, and Spain only won after Ferran Torres got the ball in the back of the net in extra time, in the 106th minute.

As you can imagine, a cookie-obsessed monster going more than an hour and a half without their favourite snack sounds pretty torturous, and fellow social media users soon began expressing their concern for the beloved children’s character:

“They starved the Cookie Monster, you sons of b***es,” tweeted one user in Spanish:





Another account apologised and said: “Sorry mate”:

Sure enough, Cookie Monster himself soon realised he might be in a spot of bother, quote tweeting his original tweet and adding: “Me feeling really hungry right now”:

He then followed this up with a tweet full of cookie emojis when Spain’s goal finally happened:

We hope that one cookie was worth the very long wait, Cookie Monster…

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