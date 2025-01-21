Boy, six, who lost leg and survived cancer is recognised for his bravery

A six-year-old boy who lost his right leg, survived cancer and twice battled sepsis has been recognised for his bravery.

Isaac Perry, from Colchester in Essex, also fought an e-coli infection and had to learn to walk again.

The youngster was nominated for a Cancer Research UK Star Award by his mother, 29-year-old Lucy Perry, and she said he was proud to receive it.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster watching Issac battle through health scare after health scare,” said Mrs Perry, who works as a health care assistant at a nursing home.

“He nearly died but he pulled through yet again.

“He finished his treatment in September when he started school and now he’s waiting for his prosthetic and keeps telling us how excited he is to be getting a new ‘robot’ leg.”

Isaac was born with a lymphatic malformation – an abnormal collection of lymphatic fluid with cysts – to his right leg which resulted in his foot being amputated at the age of one.

He recovered well but a week after his fourth birthday he caught e-coli and went into septic shock.

He was later diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia – a rare type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

Isaac had two years of chemotherapy and has undergone nine operations and countless hospital admissions and visits.

He was eventually able to return home to be with his mother, father Nial Perry who is his full-time carer, and his two siblings, nine-year-old Riley and Skarlet, three.

“Sepsis has tried to take our son twice now and twice he’s fought it and beat it,” said Mrs Perry.

“I can only wish he’ll never have to fight it again but due to his malformation and his immune system it’s possible he will, but we will do anything we can to never have to go through this again.

“He makes us all so proud every day, we love him with all our heart and he’s the best son we could’ve asked for.

“He’s proud of himself when he looks at his Star Award – that’s really important to us as a family to acknowledge what he’s been through.”

She said he has come on “leaps and bounds”.

“To go from fighting for his life, relearning to walk, fighting for his life again, losing his leg and all the progress he has made so far, to now starting school, it just blows us all away,” she said.

“It’s been a long two years of chemo and non-stop hospital visits but Isaac’s soldiered through it and finally got to ring that bell to signify the end of his treatment.”

Cancer Research UK spokesman for the East of England Patrick Keely said: “Isaac is a real star who has been through so much at such a young age and it has been an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate his courage with a Star Award.”

