Boy with two-foot long tail growing from his back worshipped as a God

A teenage boy with a two-foot-long tail growing from his back has been worshipped as a Hindu Monkey God.

14-year-old Suresh has long hair that stems from his waist.

The teen has had unusual growth on his back since he was a child.

Over the years it has grown two feet long and is styled into a braid.

Locals in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, India, have been left stunned by the tail, with some comparing him to the Hindu God, Shri Hanuman.

Doctors have suggested that it is a rare genetic condition.





However, they believe it could also be due to a lack of nutrients during pregnancy.

Suresh's older brother claims that their dad cut his tail when he was just five years old.

This resulted in the young boy becoming ill.

Sadly, no doctor is able to help the boy with his condition.

Whilst many locals have hailed Suresh as a miracle, it has been reported that many people make fun of him.

He is now desperate to find a way to remove his tail as it impacts his daily life.

The teenager says that he has trouble focusing on his studies.

He also has trouble getting up, sitting, sleeping, and even wearing clothes.

