Brazil’s first official tartan revealed ahead of Scotland World Cup clash

Brazil’s first-ever official tartan has been revealed, as the country celebrates its links with Scotland ahead of the World Cup fixture between the two nations.

The Spirit of Brazil tartan was designed by six-year-old Indie Menzies from Largs Primary School, who has a surprising family link to the South American country.

She is a distant relative of Charles Miller, the Scot who is considered the father of Brazilian football after he introduced the sport to the country in the early 20th century.

Scotland’s youngest tartan designer Indie, aged six, and mother Jodie Menzies (Ryan McDougall/PA)

Scotland’s national team will once again play Brazil in the group stage of the World Cup on June 24.

The fixture is reminiscent of the last time Scotland qualified for the tournament in 1998.

The tartan was unveiled at a special event at the Scottish Football Museum on Tuesday.

It was part of the UK/Brazil Season of Culture – an exchange between the two countries.

The Spirit of Brazil tartan is primarily yellow, green and blue, influenced by the colours of the countries’ flags.

Faroque Hussain, honorary consul of Brazil in Scotland, said: “It’s the first time ever that Brazil has had an official tartan designed by a little girl here in Ayrshire, six-year-old Indie, following the competition that we hosted in the area because of a connection with Kelburn Castle in Brazilian graffiti.

“So it’s a really nice story to tell.”

Asked if he thinks the tartan may be worn by football fans during the Scotland v Brazil match during the World Cup, he said: “Here’s hoping!

“I’m very fortunate as I managed to get a ticket myself for the game, so I’ll certainly be out in Miami wearing this bit of Brazil tartan.

Faroque Hussain, honorary consul of Brazil in Scotland, right, and a colleague sport the new Brazil tartan (Ryan McDougall/PA)

“Based on the event that we hosted, lots of Brazilians have really taken great pride in the tartan itself as well as quite a lot of Scots who have actually really liked the story and liked the look as well.”

It aims to celebrate the importance of the natural landscape for both nations.

The tartan is produced by Slanj Kilts, which will create a selection of kilts, trews, scarfs and ties.

Commenting on the football, Indie said: “Even though I made Brazil’s tartan I want Scotland to win, because I’m Scottish!”

Her mother Jodie Menzies said: “At first, we just thought it was a weekend competition at school.

“We didn’t realise the weight of it, but she took it in her stride.

“She’s absolutely loving it, and it’s been lovely today, especially the fact that all the proceeds are going to a charity to help children in their mental health and stuff.

“So we are very proud of her, and it’s a beautiful tartan.”

The event at Hampden also featured limited edition Spirit of Brazil whiskies, created by distilleries in Scotland and Brazil.