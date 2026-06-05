The Crash: Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now?

Netflix's latest true crime documentary, The Crash, has become one of social media's biggest talking points of the week.

The 1.5-hour long show follows the events leading up to 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla crashing her car into a building at 100mph, killing her boyfriend and best friend in 2022.

While she miraculously survived what was thought to be a devastating accident, it quickly unravelled into a murder case, with prosecutors claiming she'd done it intentionally.

The teenager was later found guilty on all counts and received two 15-to-life sentences.

"A car carrying three young adults slams into a brick building at 100 miles per hour in Strongsville, Ohio, leaving two lives lost and one sole survivor. The driver, 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla, was driving her boyfriend, Dom, and his friend, Davion, home from a party when the unthinkable happened", the Netflix longline reads.

Netflix

"But as detectives comb through the wreckage, what first appears to be a tragic accident begins to look like a calculated crime scene. The Crash takes a deep dive into the volatile relationship at the centre, examining the shifting narratives of that fateful night to explore where a fatal mistake ends and cold-blooded murder begins."

She has maintained that she has no memory of the moments leading up to the fatal collision, saying she passed out due to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a chronic condition that can cause dizziness and fainting.

Shirilla herself appears in the documentary from prison. “There was no intent whatsoever there,” she notes in the interview. “I have excessive amounts of remorse for Dominic, Davion [and] both of their families.”

The show has since gone viral, not least after a phone call between Shirilla and her mother was leaked, in which she claimed to "want Kim Kardashian" as her lawyer.

Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now?

As told in The Crash, Mackenzie Shirilla was sentenced to prison in 2023, where she remains today.

She will be eligible for parole at the age of 33 in 2037.

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