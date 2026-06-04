A House representative suggested that Marco Rubio lied to Congress after claiming that he has never seen Donald Trump fall asleep in a meeting – and then he came with receipts.

Secretary of state Marco Rubio testified during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, where he was questioned and subsequently clashed with lawmakers.

One of them was Democrat Ted Lieu , who told Rubio: “You have been at multiple meetings with president Trump and, in a moment, I’m going to show you a video of one of these meetings … I’m going to ask you to focus on president Trump and you will see that he is sleeping while you are talking.”

Rubio could be heard saying, “Oh my God” in response to Lieu’s request.

Following the video that was played, Lieu asked Rubio if he has been in more than one meeting in which Trump has fallen asleep.

Rubio claimed, “That’s false. That’s false. I’ve never seen him fall asleep. On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem because he calls me at two in the morning, he calls me at five in the morning.”

Lieu responded with yet another video of Trump sleeping in a meeting that he suggested “shows [Rubio] just lied to Congress”.

The Congressman was highly praised for coming with receipts.

“Just when you think you couldn't love any harder, he does something like this,” someone posted.

Another asked: “Do they not realize there's video of this stuff?”





Someone else simply wrote: “Oh.”

One person joked: “L’il Marco Rubio never noticed because he’s used to people falling asleep when he’s talking.”





Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.