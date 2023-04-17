A Welsh name change is seeing right-wingers getting angry at some hills

To badly misquote a musical number from a classic 1960s film, the hills are alive with the sound of right-wing commentators crying over a Welsh national park changing its name.

On Monday it was announced that the Brecon Beacons would become Bannau Brycheiniog (pronounced Ban-eye Bruck-ein-iog), and ditch the images and references to wood-burning, carbon-emitting beacons which no longer align with the park’s ethos.

Catherine Mealing-Jones, the park’s CEO, told the PA news agency: “Given that we’re trying to provide leadership on decarbonisation, a giant burning brazier is not a good look.

“Our park is shaped by Welsh people, Welsh culture, and as we looked into it we realised the brand we’ve got and the name we’ve got, it’s a bit of a nonsense, it doesn’t really make any sense – the translation Brecon Beacons doesn’t really mean anything in Welsh.

“We’d always had the name Bannau Brycheiniog as the Welsh translation and we just felt we needed to put that front and centre as an expression about the new way we wanted to be celebrating Welsh people, Welsh culture, Welsh food, Welsh farming – all of the things that need to come with us as we go through this change in the management plan.”

A video posted on the park’s official YouTube channel on Sunday, starring Good Omens actor Michael Sheen, describes Bannau Brycheiniog as “an old name for a new way to be”.

Its name coincides with the launch of a five-year management plan for the park, which includes working towards hitting net-zero by 2035, clean water environments by 2030 and meeting the health, economic, recreational and residential needs of people in the park by 2028.

Oh, and for those wondering, ‘Bannau’ is the Welsh plural for ‘peaks’, while ‘Brycheiniog’ concerns the old kingdom of fifth-century monarch, King Brychan.

It all sounds encouraging and positive, but because there’s a name change involved and a plan for improving its environmental impact, conservative commentators are – of course – absolutely outraged:

It’s just some hills, people. Get over it.

