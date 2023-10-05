Woman loses her job after xenophobic train rant goes viral

A woman has lost her job and, at least temporarily, the respect of her boyfriend after she “lost it” on a New York train.

The woman, who’s been identified as 30-year-old Brianna Pinnix from New Jersey, was shamed on social media after she was filmed xenophobically ranting at a group of tourists.

In the clip, that was posted to Reddit on Wednesday, Pinnix, who was allegedly drunk at the time, can be heard asking the strangers if they’re “German or something” before furiously demanding: “What did you say? Tell me what you said.”

Her partner repeatedly attempts to calm her, telling her: “Brie, do not do this, do not this, you’re going to get arrested.”

He tries to pull her away as she aggressively leans into one of the men’s faces, but she shakes herself free, telling him: “I can handle my own.”

Ramping up his pleas, he tells her: “Stop this, or I’m never going to talk to you again.”

But, again dismissing him, she replies: “Baby, I love you, but…”

She continues to insist that the unknown man had “said something” about her, but her boyfriend (again repeatedly) stresses that he hadn’t and had simply been having a “personal conversation.”

However, she remains unconvinced and continues to antagonise the stranger.

Meanwhile, onlookers can be heard getting increasingly riled up by the display, with one man, off-camera, saying: “Women in 2023 – we allow them to be thinking they’re the man.”

(Suffice it to say, this train carriage isn't the best place to be for any right-minded person.)

Eventually, Pinnix’s boyfriend manages to coax her back to her seat but, not finished, she then yells “f**king immigrants.”

“You know I’m an immigrant, I’m an immigrant, too, you know that, right?” her partner points out.

Laughing light-heartedly she replies: “Yeah, but I’m responsible for you so it’s OK.”

Yet, still, she’s not done with the tourists.

After being goaded by a fellow passenger to “hit” the object of her ire with “a right hook,” she attempts to march back over to the group.

So, again, her boyfriend tries to restrain her but, sadly, he can’t stop her from shouting: “How about you get the f**k out of our country.”

A number of onlookers were visibly shocked and appalled by the whole thing @s_y_s_t_e_m_i_c_/Reddit

Inevitably, Pinnix didn’t get away with the stomach-churning display, and it soon emerged that she had been fired from her job at a major pharmaceutical company.

A spokesperson for Capital Rx, where the 30-year-old had been working as a talent acquisition specialist, told the New York Post: “Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior.

“After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question.”

They then added: “The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt.”

Meanwhile, other social media accounts linked to her name, including a LinkedIn profile, have been taken down since the footage went viral.

Now, the internet is waiting for her to respond.

As one Redditor cynically put it: “How long [will it be] before the ‘This isn’t who I am’ non-apology video?”

