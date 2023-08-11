Tiffany Gomas speaks out for first time following 'not real' plane rant

Tiffany Gomas, the American Airlines passenger who went viral for her "not real" rant, has spoken out for the first time.

For the blissfully unaware, a distressed Gomas was filmed leaving her seat and heading towards the front of the plane. She pointed at a passenger and shouted: "That mother f***er back there is not real."

Since the 2 July incident, there have been conspiracies, TikTok trends and even merch dedicated to Gomas' phrase. But, the reason behind her meltdown remains up in the air.

After weeks of online speculation and attempts to uncover the indentity of the passenger, she was eventually identified as a 38-year-old marketing executive from Texas, who owns the firm Uppercut Marketing.

Gomas has since broken her silence, calling her life "frightening" since the footage "blown up".

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Things go viral and everything changes," she told the Daily Mail. "No one knows anyone else’s story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it’s like."



She went on to say that people have been "staking out" her $1.6 million (£1.2 million) home, and looking through her mailbox.

"So much of what's out there is inaccurate," she added, telling the publication she is consulting a lawyer.

The police report states: "The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,"

"Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.