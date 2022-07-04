People across America are celebrating Independence Day this July 4.

But like a heartbroken ex, it seems the Brits really want to slide into the nation’s DMs and ask for a second chance.

On Monday, the British Embassy in Washington tweeted a tongue-in-cheek Spotify playlist for Americans, illustrated with a picture of King George III in the musical Hamilton with the caption ‘You’ll be back’.

Underneath, every song on the playlist is Baby Come Back by Player, of which the opening verse is:

Spending all my nights, all my money going out on the town

Doing anything just to get you off of my mind

But when the morning comes, I'm right back where I started again

And tryin' to forget you is just a waste of time

The message seems pretty clear - it’s not too late to give up on this new-fangled republic stuff, and come back under the wing of Her Maj’.

The comments were divided, with some saying they’re up for the idea, given the divided political scene in the US (although we’re not sure the UK is much better, right now). Others... weren't into the idea.

Comments included:

“I guess they’ll need someone to make up for Northern Ireland and Scotland leaving in the next few years…”

“legal abortion! no guns ! environmental regulation! driving on the left!”

“What constitutes a declaration of war these days?”

“Reminds me of when I visited London a few years back, and our tour guide at the Tower of London said ‘Americans, if you just paid your taxes, this could all be yours too!’”

“This is awesome. World needs more diplomatic humor!”

The major federal holiday commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States, which was signed by Congress on 4 July 1776.

People typically celebrate with fireworks, backyard grilling, and family get-togethers.

