Brothers’ Irish marathon challenge ‘inspiring’, says William

The Prince of Wales has sent a message of support to two brothers undertaking an all-Ireland marathon challenge, describing them as “inspiring”.

Jordan and Cian Adams have been diagnosed with a rare gene which causes early-onset frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which means they are likely to develop the condition in their 40s.

Their mother Geraldine died from FTD at the age of 52 and Jordan said she would be “incredibly proud” of the letter.

Jordan Adams reading the letter from the Prince of Wales (Laura-Mary Carter/PA)

Jordan, 30, is running 33 marathons in 33 days to raise funds and awareness of dementia, with support from physio brother Cian, 25.

William wrote that he is “incredibly impressed with your inspiring journey and ambitious challenge”.

The siblings, from Redditch, Worcestershire, have raised over 1.3 million euro (almost £1.2 million) to support the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and the work of their non-profit organisation, the FTD Brothers Foundation.

The challenge started with Jordan running the London Marathon on April 26 while carrying a 25kg fridge on his back.

The brothers then immediately travelled to Ireland where Jordan is running a marathon a day in each of the island’s 32 counties.

The royal letter was read to the pair by their father Glenn on Sunday morning.

William wrote that he is ‘incredibly impressed with your inspiring journey and ambitious challenge’ (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

William wrote: “Taking on such a demanding challenge, to honour your mother’s memory and raise awareness of frontotemporal dementia, speaks to your remarkable strength.

“You are inspiring people far beyond those who stood along the marathon route here in London, and those who will no doubt be cheering you on along the roads of Ireland.

“It takes great courage and generosity to turn such personal adversity into hope for others.

“By sharing your story so openly, you are helping to change understanding of dementia and giving countless families strength, comfort, and a sense that they are not alone.

“I hope you are both proud of all you have accomplished so far and wish you both every success for the road ahead.”

Reacting to the letter, Jordan said the recognition from the Royal family “is absolutely incredible and feels incredibly surreal”, adding “I don’t think it’ll sink in for a long time”.

Glenn Adams reading the letter with Jordan and Cian Adams (Laura-Mart Carte/PA)

He said when he received his diagnosis eight years ago “I could never have imagined that we could have created the impact that we have or reached the corners of the world that we have, by sharing our story and trying to be a voice of hope for millions of families”.

But he said the event is “part of a long journey” by his family which he hopes will help “change the world of dementia”.

Cian added: “It’s an extraordinary thing that we’ve raised that much awareness that it’s reached all corners of the globe and now includes the Royal Family as well.

“It’s people in these positions that matter, who are starting to get wind of our story and the importance of putting dementia on the map.

“Dementia research is still quite far behind other diseases and we don’t want that to be the case anymore.

“Beyond and outside the scope of monetary targets, what we’re most proud of is the recognition and all the communities coming out and telling us their stories in Ireland as well.”

Jordan Adams (left) and his brother Cian (right) pose after meeting their mum’s first cousin Mary Breslin, who lives in Co Longford (Liam McBurney/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Liam McBurney

The letter came on day 14 of the fundraiser as they travelled though County Leitrim.

It is a poignant moment for them as the county was home to many of the 12 Irish relatives they have lost to FTD.

The brothers are scheduled to finish the challenge in Dublin on May 28 and said the letter “will definitely keep us going” until the end.