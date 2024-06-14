Biohacker Bryan Johnson claims has a birthday 'every 19 months' as he ages slower

Bryan Johnson suggested that he celebrates his birthday every 19 months due to his biohacking successes.

Johnson, who is reportedly 46, is famed for spending $2 million a year to reduce his biological age and has turned to extreme measures to get the job done. These include injecting his 18-year-old son's blood, having a strict diet and sleep routine – and sending shocks to his penis to achieve longer-lasting erections.

Johnson revealed in a YouTube video, titled 'My $16/Day Diet to Live to 200+,' that he has hit his "personal best" in slowing down the ageing process at a rate of "0.64."

"That roughly means that for every 12 months that pass I only age for 7.6 months now," he claimed.

Johnson said an important part of his journey is his diet, saying: "'My diet, my team and I have gone through a methodical process over the years."

He has since created the Blueprint stack which he hailed the "world's best and easiest health protocol" after taking "over a hundred pills a day."

Johnson also offered viewers a homemade version for free to replicate at home.

"When I wake up the first thing I do is drink Longevity mix, [which contains] vitamin C, magnesium, calcium Alpha ketoglutarate, glycine and ashwagandha," he explained, adding that he then takes eight pills with the mix.

Johnson then works out for an hour before having a Super Veggie breakfast of cauliflower, fresh broccoli, black lentils, garlic, ginger, hemp, and extra-virgin olive oil.

He also takes a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil with each meal, which meets a certain criteria in his Blueprint programme.

For his next meal, he has a nutty pudding – and you guessed it, a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.

It comes after Johnson shared a series of throwback snaps to X/Twitter with claims "Even my Face ID is confused. I'm transitioning..."

In a follow-up post, Johnson asked his followers when they thought he had "peaked" during his biohacking journey.

Half of the voters suggested he looked better in 2018. A further 39.3 per cent voted 2024 at the time of writing.

